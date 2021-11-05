Kyle Lowry Ruled Out of Heat vs. Celtics After Suffering Ankle Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's matchup against the Boston Celtics after suffering a sprained ankle, the team announced.

Lowry rolled his ankle in a collision with teammate Duncan Robinson in the second half and fell to the court before limping to the bench.

Lowry previously missed time this season with an ankle injury after he accidentally stepped on Milwaukee Bucks forward Pat Connaughton’s right foot on Oct. 21.

Losing Lowry for any stretch isn't suitable for the Heat. He's Miami's starting point guard and has been one of the team's best players this season, averaging 10.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists in six games entering Thursday's contest.

With Lowry sidelined, the Heat relied on Tyler Herro at point guard. Herro has been phenomenal off the bench this season, averaging 22.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

The Heat could have used Victor Oladipo with Lowry out of the lineup, but the former Indiana Pacer is still recovering from quadriceps surgery, which he had in May.

The Heat are hoping Lowry doesn't run into similar injury issues to the ones he had last season. He missed time during the 2020-21 campaign with lower back stiffness, a toe infection, right foot soreness and a sprained left thumb.

Despite Lowry's injuries early on, Miami entered Thursday's game against the C's with a 6-1 record and No. 1 in the Eastern Conference.

Lowry joined the Heat on a three-year, $85 million deal during the offseason. Miami acquired him in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors, who received Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa in return.