Video: Klay Thompson Trolled by Warriors After Missing NBA 75 Team

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was one of the more notable omissions from the NBA 75 Team, and he made his opinion on that known in an Instagram post.

It was a tough snub for Thompson, but the Warriors tried to put a smile on his face by putting a No. 77 jersey in his locker.

Warriors forward Draymond Green showcased the jersey on Instagram. Point guard Stephen Curry is seen laughing along.

Thompson certainly has a case to be named among the 75 best players in league history as the NBA celebrates its 75th anniversary. The entire list is below.

A host of great players were left off:

Thompson is a five-time All-Star who won five Western Conference titles and three NBA titles with the Warriors from 2014-15 through 2018-19.

The two-time All-NBA team member has averaged 19.5 points per game for his career, shooting 41.9 percent from three-point range along the way.

He notably holds the record for the most points in a single quarter after dropping 37 in the third against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 23, 2015.

The 31-year-old is currently sidelined as he recovers from a right torn Achilles tendon suffered during a workout in November 2020.