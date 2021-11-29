Myles Turner Ruled Out for Pacers vs. Timberwolves with Non-COVID-19 Illness

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Indiana Pacers star center Myles Turner will miss Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a non-COVID-19 illness.

It will mark the first game he will miss this season.

Turner is among the most promising big men in the NBA, and he has produced to the tune of 12.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and a league-high 2.8 blocks per game so far this season.

That production comes on the heels of averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and a career-high 3.4 blocks per game last season.

After leading the NBA in blocks with 2.7 per game in 2018-19, Turner followed it up with 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in 2019-20.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft out of Texas hasn't progressed as much as hoped over the past few years, but he has been a key part of a team that is always in the playoff mix.

After being named to the 2015-16 All-Rookie Team, Turner took a huge step forward the following season by averaging 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Turner's sophomore campaign in the NBA was that he appeared in 81 of 82 regular-season games after missing 22 contests as a rookie.

Turner missed 17 contests the following season, however, and had to sit out eight games in 2018-19. He also missed 11 games last season.

With Indiana attempting to keep pace with the top teams in the Eastern Conference, Turner is a hugely important player, especially on the defensive end.

The Pacers don't have another player of his ilk, but they do have some solid interior depth with Goga Bitadze in line to receive more playing time alongside Domantas Sabonis with Turner out..

Although Indiana has its share of young talent, it will be a far easier team to contend with for as long as Turner is on the shelf.