    Trae Young, Hawks Lose to Cavaliers as Evan Mobley Goes for 17 Points, 11 Rebounds

    Erin WalshOctober 24, 2021

    AP Photo/Tony Dejak

    The Cleveland Cavaliers stunned Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 101-95 on Saturday to grab their first win of the season.

    Collin Sexton continues to be a significant factor for the Cavs early on, but it was Evan Mobley and Ricky Rubio who stepped up to help Cleveland improve to 1-2 on the season.

    Notable Player Stats

    Ricky Rubio, PG, CLE: 23 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL

    Trae Young, PG, ATL: 24 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL

    Evan Mobley, PF, CLE: 17 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST, 4 BLK

    Cam Reddish, SF, ATL: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

