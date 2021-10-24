Trae Young, Hawks Lose to Cavaliers as Evan Mobley Goes for 17 Points, 11 Rebounds

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

The Cleveland Cavaliers stunned Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 101-95 on Saturday to grab their first win of the season.

Collin Sexton continues to be a significant factor for the Cavs early on, but it was Evan Mobley and Ricky Rubio who stepped up to help Cleveland improve to 1-2 on the season.

Notable Player Stats

Ricky Rubio, PG, CLE: 23 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL

Trae Young, PG, ATL: 24 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL

Evan Mobley, PF, CLE: 17 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST, 4 BLK

Cam Reddish, SF, ATL: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST

