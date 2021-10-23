AEW Announcer Jim Ross Announces Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Jim Ross, lead announcer for All Elite Wrestling, announced he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

In a post on Twitter, Ross said he is waiting on his radiologist to study the cancer to determine the best treatment:

Ross tweeted on Thursday that he was undergoing a CT scan after dealing with skin problems for more than one year.

The WWE Hall of Famer has had numerous health issues. He has had multiple bouts of Bell's palsy dating back to his first stint with WWE in 1994.

Ross previously had surgery in 2005 to have part of his colon removed after a cancer scare.

The 69-year-old was one of the first people hired by AEW after the company was formed in January 2019. He signed a three-year deal with the promotion to serve as the lead play-by-play commentator.

Prior to joining AEW, Ross made sporadic appearances for WWE from 2017 to 2019. He called the main event of WrestleMania 33 between Roman Reigns and the Undertaker. He reunited with Jerry "The King" Lawler to call part of the Raw 25th anniversary show in January 2018.

WWE inducted Ross into its Hall of Fame in 2007. He has also worked for New Japan Pro Wrestling and several independent promotions in recent years before landing his current gig with All Elite Wrestling.