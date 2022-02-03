Cade Cunningham Out for Pistons vs. Timberwolves with Hip Injury

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey told reporters rookie guard Cade Cunningham will miss Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a hip pointer.

Josh Jackson will also miss the game because of back spasms.

In his debut NBA season, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft is averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Cunningham was nursing an ankle injury entering the season, which caused him to miss the Pistons' first four games.

While his rookie season got off to a delayed start, there was a ton of excitement surrounding Cunningham's arrival in Detroit given what he accomplished in his one collegiate season at Oklahoma State.

In 27 games for the Cowboys, the 6'8" guard averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 three-pointers made and 1.6 steals per game. He also shot 43.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Cunningham was named both the Big 12 Rookie of the Year and Big 12 Player of the Year, and he guided OK State to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

After posting the worst record in the Eastern Conference last season at 20-52, the luck of the draw was on the Pistons' side, as they won the lottery and the No. 1 overall pick.

While there was some talk of Detroit taking G League guard Jalen Green, there was never much doubt that Cunningham was destined for Detroit.

Given that the Pistons are a rebuilding team, Cunningham potentially missing time doesn't do much damage to their playoff hopes, but it does put his progression on hold a bit.

Until Cunningham is able to get back in the lineup, Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey will be the main go-to guys, while Killian Hayes, Frank Jackson and Cory Joseph will all see increased action in the backcourt.