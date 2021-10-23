Nets' James Harden Passes Kyle Korver for 4th on NBA's All-Time 3-Point FG List

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets point guard James Harden is now fourth all-time on the NBA's career made three-pointer list after making this stepback three in the third quarter of his team's road game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

That shot, which was Harden's second three-pointer of the game, gave him 2,451 lifetime makes from downtown, or one more than ex-NBA shooting guard Kyle Korver. The 17-year veteran now works for the Nets as a player development coach.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and ex-NBA shooting guard Ray Allen is first on the list with 2,973 made three-pointers. His record may not stand for much longer, however, as Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is second with 2,842 threes.

Former Indiana Pacers shooting guard Reggie Miller (2,560) rounds out the top three.