Daimion Collins, Oscar Tshiebwe Shine in Kentucky's 2021 Blue-White Game

Those who attended Kentucky's Blue-White Game got a show Friday night.

Daimion Collins scored 22 points and Oscar Tshiebwe put up 25 points and 21 rebounds, as Team Blue earned a 108-80 win in the scrimmage.

TyTy Washington also added 24 points and 10 assists, with each of the Wildcats' young players putting on a show before the Rupp Arena crowd.

Washington and Collins spearheaded a Kentucky recruiting class that ranked 10th in the nation. Washington looked every bit the part of John Calipari's next great point guard, creating for himself and teammates in the open court.

Collins and Tshiebwe, the latter being a West Virginia transfer, also looked stellar as a potential frontcourt that could dominate the SEC.

Lance Ware (20 points, 10 rebounds) and guard Keion Brooks Jr. (20 points, seven rebounds) had the top performances among returning players.

The Wildcats are looking to recover from an abysmal 2020-21 campaign that saw them go 9-16, one of the worst marks in program history. It was Calipari's first losing record at the college level since his first season at UMass in 1989-90.

Ranked 10th in the preseason AP Poll and seemingly with stronger depth than they had last season, it appears Calipari has the team ready to right the ship in 2021-22.