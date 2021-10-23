Joel Embiid Asks 76ers Crowd to Support Ben Simmons: 'He's Still Our Brother'

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid asked the Wells Fargo Center crowd to continue supporting teammate Ben Simmons in light of recent events, including his trade request, holdout and one-game suspension.

Embiid made the request while he was thanking fans for their support prior to the 76ers' home opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

The 25-year-old Simmons, a three-time All-Star, asked the 76ers to trade him this offseason. He did not attend the first few weeks of training camp but reported to the team Oct. 11. On Sunday, he participated in his first practice for the 2021-22 campaign.

However, he was suspended for the team's 117-97 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday after refusing to take part in a defensive drill during a practice Tuesday, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Simmons has since spoken with head coach Doc Rivers and the rest of the team and said that he wants to play but is not mentally ready to do so, per Charania.

Simmons has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game in four seasons with Philadelphia. The Sixers have made the playoffs in each season with him on the court, though they have not advanced past the Eastern Conference Semifinals.