    Woj: Ben Simmons-Kyrie Irving Trade Talks Haven't Taken Place Between 76ers, Nets

    Erin WalshOctober 23, 2021

    Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly talked to many teams around the NBA about a deal for disgruntled star Ben Simmons. 

    However, the Sixers have not reached out to the Brooklyn Nets about a potential Simmons-Kyrie Irving swap, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Countdown Friday:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Reporting on NBA Countdown on Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. <a href="https://t.co/tBwxrljKZp">pic.twitter.com/tBwxrljKZp</a>

