Woj: Ben Simmons-Kyrie Irving Trade Talks Haven't Taken Place Between 76ers, Nets

Woj: Ben Simmons-Kyrie Irving Trade Talks Haven't Taken Place Between 76ers, NetsOctober 23, 2021
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly talked to many teams around the NBA about a deal for disgruntled star Ben Simmons.
However, the Sixers have not reached out to the Brooklyn Nets about a potential Simmons-Kyrie Irving swap, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Countdown Friday:
