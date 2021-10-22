76ers' Doc Rivers Jokes He Was Snubbed from NBA 75, Says He Might Have Made NBA 575

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA 75 list caused a lot of handwringing for players who were seen as snubs, but Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers had a sense of humor about not being included.

Rivers joked with reporters that he was "pissed" he didn't make the list, and then he said maybe he would have made it if the NBA extended it to include the top 575 players in league history.

In celebration of the NBA's 75th season, the league unveiled the 75th anniversary team this week as part of the tipoff for the 2021-22 campaign. It actually turned into a group of 76 players thanks to a tie in the voting process.

A second-round pick out of Marquette in the 1983 NBA draft, Rivers played for the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs during his 13-year career.

Rivers was named to All-Star team during the 1987-88 season and averaged 10.9 points and 5.7 assists per game in 804 appearances.

While those numbers weren't enough to get Rivers on the NBA 75, he has turned into one of the better head coaches in the league.

The 60-year-old is 993-704 with 17 playoff appearances, two Eastern Conference titles and an NBA title in 2007-08 in 23 seasons as a head coach.