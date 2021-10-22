X

    Doc Rivers Says 76ers' Ben Simmons Meeting Was 'Productive': 'Today Was a Good Day'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 23, 2021

    AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

    A rare bit of encouraging and positive news emerged from the never-ending soap opera between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, with ESPN's Tim Bontemps providing the latest:

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Doc Rivers says today was a “productive day” as far as the meeting with Ben Simmons this morning. Says he wants him around the team, but doesn’t have a timeline for when he will be on the court with the team again. <br><br>“Today was a good day,” Rivers said.

    Simmons initially held out of the first few weeks of training camp due to a trade request and a reported refusal to ever play for the team again.

    However, he reported to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Monday, Oct. 11, to start the process of transitioning back to the team. He cleared COVID-19 protocols and attended his first 2021-22 season practice on Sunday, Oct. 17.

    Simmons' regular-season debut has been delayed, though, mainly because of a one-game suspension resulting from him being kicked out of practice for essentially refusing to participate in part of the session, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Officially, the suspension was for conduct detrimental to the team.

    Without him, the 76ers took the season opener by beating the host New Orleans Pelicans 117-97 on Wednesday.

    Simmons will not suit up for Friday's home matchup with the Brooklyn Nets either. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided a report on that front.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Sources: 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is currently not mentally ready to play for the team and was receiving treatment on his back today due to ramp up process. He will miss Friday’s home opener vs. Nets and is not expected to play for an undetermined period of time.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Charania added: "Simmons reported to shootaround today ahead of Nets game and was seen engaged around the team, sources said. The three-time All-Star has expressed he wants to play but isn't prepared mentally."

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added more:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Simmons has to be evaluated now and next steps will be based upon the determination of medical professionals, sources tell ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/OTZ9PQU9bN">https://t.co/OTZ9PQU9bN</a>

    For now, Simmons is out, but his teammates will welcome him back when ready. Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris and point guard Tyrese Maxey expressed that sentiment Friday:

    Tyrese Maxey @TyreseMaxey

    💯💯 <a href="https://t.co/coZmcK7pC2">https://t.co/coZmcK7pC2</a>

    Without Simmons, Maxey started at point guard for Philadelphia on Wednesday. He had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

    Shake Milton should also see time at point guard when healthy, but he is rehabbing a right ankle sprain. He's close to a return, per Rivers (h/t Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire).

    After the Nets game, the 76ers have a packed schedule that includes 12 games between Oct. 24 and Nov. 13. The first one up is a road date with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!