Bradley Beal Out for Wizards vs. Knicks After Entering Health and Safety Protocols

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the New York Knicks after being placed in health and safety protocols, the team announced.

Beal joins Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, in the protocols.

The 28-year-old also missed time earlier in the season because of hip problems. He is averaging 23.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 28 games while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and a disappointing 28.3 percent from deep.

Beal has been a staple in Washington's lineup since he was drafted third overall in 2012. Losing the three-time All-Star for any period of time certainly isn't good for Washington, as he's played a significant role for the 16-15 Wizards this season.

With both Beal and Caldwell-Pope sidelined, the Wizards could rely on Aaron Holiday against the Knicks. The 6'1" point guard is averaging 6.0 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 30 games.

The Wizards offered Beal a four-year, $181.5 million extension in early October, but the veteran guard indicated he is in no rush to sign. He could potentially receive a more significant offer if he exercises his 2022-23 player option to become a free agent, or he could agree to a new deal over a shorter period of time.