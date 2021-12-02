Cubs' Updated Starting Rotation After Marcus Stroman Contract

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Marcus Stroman is on the move for the second time in his career.

The veteran right-hander confirmed he will join the Chicago Cubs for the 2022 campaign:

Stroman had been with the New York Mets since being traded to the franchise from the Toronto Blue Jays during the 2019 campaign. However, 2021 was his first full year with the team after sitting out the COVID-19-pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The 30-year-old went 10-13 in 2021 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 158 strikeouts in 179 innings across 33 starts.

Stroman has proved to be a solid No. 2 starter throughout his eight-year career, owning a 3.63 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 179 career games. He was one of the best pitchers available on the open market next to Robbie Ray, Kevin Gausman and Max Scherzer.

Here is what the Cubs' rotation could look like in 2022:

Kyle Hendricks

Marcus Stroman

Wade Miley

Adbert Alzolay

Alec Mills/Justin Steele

The Mets had plans to bring Stroman back for 2022 and beyond, but his price tag was just too high. The team has other areas on the roster it also needs to address, and they couldn't have done that if they re-signed Stroman to a lucrative deal.

After his final start of the 2021 campaign, Stroman addressed the possibility of staying with the Mets or moving on to a new team.

"I'm open to anything," he said. "... At this point in my career, I can't wait to finally be on a team where I know I'm going to be there for longer than a year."

The Cubs had been linked to Stroman throughout the winter, so it should come as no surprise he opted to sign with Chicago.