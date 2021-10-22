Penguins' Sidney Crosby Doesn't Have Target Return Date from Surgery on Wrist Injury

Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said Friday he has no target date to return to the Pittsburgh lineup after undergoing wrist surgery on Sept. 8, per The Athletic's Rob Rossi.

Crosby has undergone two wrist surgeries in about a year to correct a left wrist injury that he says has bothered him since 2014.

The 34-year-old also told reporters Friday that surgery was more of a last resort.

"It was something I was able to manage [for years]," Crosby said, per the Associated Press. "There were points where it bugged me more than others. You just get used to it. ... It became more and more of a factor last year and then into the summer. Just had to take care of it."

Crosby's initial recovery timeline was a minimum of six weeks. That six-week mark was Wednesday, but the star forward still isn't ready to return.

Crosby practiced Friday but did not take faceoffs or contact, something he said he will need to show he can do comfortably before making his 2021-22 season debut, per Rossi.

The veteran has been a staple in Pittsburgh's lineup since being drafted first overall in 2005. In 16 seasons, he has tallied 1,325 points (486 goals, 839 assists) in 1,039 games and has won three Stanley Cups, two Hart trophies, two Rocket Richard trophies, two Conn Smythe trophies and two Art Ross trophies.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In addition to Crosby, the Penguins are also dealing with injuries and ailments to other key players, including Evgeni Malkin, who is recovering from knee surgery, Bryan Rust, who has a lower-body injury and Jeff Carter, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Those issues don't seem to have been too costly for Pittsburgh so far. The Pens are 2-0-2 on the season entering Saturday's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

If the Penguins can stay afloat with Crosby and Co. sidelined, they could become one of the most dangerous teams in the NHL once they return.