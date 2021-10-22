Report: Ben Simmons, 76ers Accept 'Everyone Needs to Take Responsibility' amid Drama

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons reportedly had a breakthrough Friday in a team meeting.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Simmons spoke with head coach Doc Rivers and the entire team, including Joel Embiid, and "accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself."

Charania added that Simmons told the team he isn't yet "mentally ready" to play this season and "needs time."

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons is set to be evaluated by the team's medical professionals to determine his next steps.

