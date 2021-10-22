D'Ernest Johnson's Fantasy Outlook After Breakout in Browns' Win over Broncos

AP Photo/David Richard

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson burst onto the scene with a huge performance in Thursday's 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos, making him a must-add for fantasy owners who hadn't already done so.

In his first career start, Johnson rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have calf injuries, and Hunt will miss at least two more weeks after being placed on injured reserve.

But it looks like Cleveland has a more than adequate replacement. Johnson's big night helped the Browns control the game with a 36 minutes, 51 seconds in time of possession.

Fantasy owners who picked up Johnson prior to Thursday's contest have to be happy with their decision. The third-year back gained 53 yards more than expected, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Johnson's high volume of carries bodes well for his fantasy potential. The Browns rushed the ball 33 times, matching Case Keenum's 33 pass attempts as he filled in for Baker Mayfield, who was out with a shoulder injury.

And as long as Chubb and Hunt are out, Johnson is a must-start. But even when Chubb returns, Johnson is worth a roster spot because he will likely take the touches that would go to Hunt.

In the five games that Chubb and Hunt played together, Hunt outperformed him three times despite Chubb's status as the starter. Johnson could be deployed in a similar role until Hunt returns.