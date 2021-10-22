Case Keenum, D'Ernest Johnson Guide Injury-Riddled Browns Past Broncos on TNF

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

No Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, no problem for the Cleveland Browns.

The shorthanded Browns defeated the Denver Broncos 17-14 in Thursday's AFC clash at FirstEnergy Stadium. Case Keenum and D'Ernest Johnson led the way for the victors, who improved to 4-3 and snapped a two-game losing streak in the process.

Two solid drives in the second half weren't enough for the 3-4 Broncos, who continue to fall down the standings with their fourth consecutive loss.

Notable Player Stats

Case Keenum, QB, CLE: 21-of-33 passing for 199 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

D'Ernest Johnson, RB, CLE: 22 carries for 146 yards, 1 TD; 2 catches for 22 yards

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, DEN: 23-of-33 passing for 187 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Javonte Williams, RB, DEN: 4 carries for 20 yards; 6 catches for 32 yards, 1 TD

Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: 8 carries for 18 yards; 2 catches for 14 yards, 1 TD

What's Next?

Both teams are home in Week 8 when the Browns face the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and the Broncos host the Washington Football Team.

