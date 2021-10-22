Trae Young Drops 19 and 14 as Hawks Rout Luka Doncic, Mavs to Open Season

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks earned a 113-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks at home in the season opener for both teams on Thursday. Six players scored in double figures to lead the way for Atlanta, led by Cam Reddish's 20 points off the bench.

Hawks star point guard Trae Young had 19 points and dished out 14 assists.

The Hawks also played stellar defense and held the Mavericks to 33.3 percent from the field and 3202 percent (13-for-43) from three-point range.

The win ends a two-game losing streak against Dallas for the Hawks, who were swept in last year's two-game regular-season series.

Notable Player Stats

Hawks

F Cam Reddish: 20 points off the bench

G Trae Young: 19 points, 14 assists

Mavericks

G Luka Doncic: 18 points (6-for-17 shooting), 11 rebounds, 7 assists

What's Next?

The Hawks will return to action on Saturday in a road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Mavericks will look to bounce back in Saturday's road matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

