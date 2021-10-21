Carli Lloyd Says She'll Pass No. 10 USWNT Jersey Down to Lindsey Horan After Retiring

Jeremy Reper/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Lindsey Horan will be the next No. 10 for the United States women's soccer team.

Carli Lloyd revealed she will pass the number to her teammate upon retirement via a message on Instagram:

"Seems fitting as we celebrate your [100th] cap to also pass the #10 to you @lindseyhoran10. Could not be more proud of the player you have become and the player you continue to push yourself to be. You are an amazing human being. Never change. I am so honored to pass the 10 to you when I say goodbye on 10/26. Wear it with pride every second you take the field. I will always be with you. I'll be your biggest fan forever! Love ya my friend."

Horan recently made history by scoring in her 100th game with the national team during a win over New Zealand:

As for Lloyd, she will retire following a friendly against South Korea on Oct. 26. She is one of the best American soccer players in history and goes into Tuesday's match fourth on the all-time international goals list with 132.

She is behind only Canada's Christine Sinclair and the United States' Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm. Lloyd is also a two-time World Cup winner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA Player of the Year.

Those will be big shoes to fill for Horan.