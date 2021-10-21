Knicks' Julius Randle Fined $15K for Throwing Ball into Stands After Win vs. Celtics

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Wednesday's double-overtime win over the Boston Celtics was a costly one for New York Knicks star Julius Randle.

The NBA announced it fined Randle $15,000 for throwing the ball into the Madison Square Garden crowd after the game ended:

New York defeated Boston 138-134 in double overtime, and Randle threw the ball in celebration as the final horn sounded.

To say it was an emotional game by regular-season standards would be an understatement.

The crowd was electric throughout the game as the Knicks debuted a lineup featuring Kemba Walker and earned a win over their Eastern Conference rivals. Marcus Smart's three-pointer at the end of regulation forced overtime, and both offenses went cold and didn't score a point in the final two minutes of the first extra period.

Both teams were exhausted by double overtime, but Derrick Rose's runner in the lane to push the lead to four with 22 seconds remaining all but clinched the win for the Knicks.

Randle was brilliant on his way to 35 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and three blocks, but it wasn't a one-man show. Evan Fournier poured in 32 points and found his outside shot in overtime, which Mitchell Robinson notched a double-double of 11 points and 17 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown led the way for Boston with 46 points, while Jayson Tatum struggled on his way to 7-of-30 shooting from the field.

Randle was clearly thrilled after the win given his celebration, but he will surely think twice before throwing the ball into the crowd again.