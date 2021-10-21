Ben Simmons Lists 10,500 Square-Foot New Jersey Home for Sale Amid 76ers Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons Lists 10,500 Square-Foot New Jersey Home for Sale Amid 76ers Trade RumorsOctober 21, 2021
If you ever wanted to live like an NBA star, you're in luck.
Philadelphia 76ers playmaker Ben Simmons has listed his home in Moorestown, New Jersey, for sale for $5 million.
Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano
Ben Simmons listed his apartment at the Ritz-Carlton in Philadelphia for $3 million earlier this month.<br><br>Now, he has also listed his New Jersey home for $5 million.<br><br>The 10,500-sq-ft home is 20 miles from the arena and includes a gaming room, movie room, and fish tank. <a href="https://t.co/aQD1CWta0S">pic.twitter.com/aQD1CWta0S</a>
According to the Trulia listing, the home totals 10,477 sq. ft. and boasts a home theater, gaming room, five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a three-car garage. Perhaps the three-time All-Star would even be willing to throw in his shadowboxed jerseys and framed magazine covers for the right price.
This is yet another sign pointing to Simmons' seemingly inevitable departure from the Sixers. He already put his unit at The Ritz-Carlton Residences of Philadelphia up for sale.
The Sixers already suspended the 25-year-old for their season-opening 117-97 win over the New Orleans Pelicans because of his effort—or lack thereof—in practice. By now, their relationship is probably fractured beyond repair.
Should Simmons wind up staying in Philadelphia, he may come to regret offloading his local property. Maybe a teammate will have a couch he can crash on.