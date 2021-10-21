Bulls' Zach LaVine: 'This Ain't Last Year; We're Looking Forward Now' After Win

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

A new season offers teams and players a fresh start, and that's the mindset Zach LaVine is taking following the Chicago Bulls' 94-88 win over the Detroit Pistons.

"This ain't last year. We're looking forward now," he told reporters. "It's a whole new team. A whole new mindset. So, I'm excited that we grinded that one out. A win's a win."

