    Bulls' Zach LaVine: 'This Ain't Last Year; We're Looking Forward Now' After Win

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 21, 2021

    Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

    A new season offers teams and players a fresh start, and that's the mindset Zach LaVine is taking following the Chicago Bulls' 94-88 win over the Detroit Pistons.

    "This ain't last year. We're looking forward now," he told reporters. "It's a whole new team. A whole new mindset. So, I'm excited that we grinded that one out. A win's a win."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

