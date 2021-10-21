Ja Morant Says He Was 'Almost Shook' By Grizzlies Fans' 'MVP' Chants in Opener

AP Photo/Nikki Boertman

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant powered his team to a 132-121 season-opening victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Amid a 37-point performance, Morant heard the adulation of the home crowd as they chanted "MVP!" for him. He admitted that he was surprised to hear the chant.

"They almost made me miss my free throws," Morant said after the game. "I was almost shook."

Morant scored 20 of his 37 points in the first half. He shot 17of-29 from the field and added six rebounds and six assists in the victory. He also managed to shake off his excitement over the "MVP!" chants to make both of his free throws.

Morant was active on the defensive end and made highlights on the fast break.

Desmond Bane added 22 points and De'Anthony Melon scored 20.

The Grizzlies led by as many as 16 in the first half, but the Cavaliers wouldn't go down easily. Morant and Melton were clutch down the stretch, combining for 14 points late as the Cavaliers got the lead down to one point on a couple of occasions.

Last season, Morant led the Grizzlies to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Memphis fell to the Utah Jazz in five games, but it was clear that the team can be successful with Morant leading the way. Morant will have to shoulder most of the load early this season as Memphis guard Dillon Brooks is still out while he recovers from a left hand fracture. Once the Grizzlies are at full strength, they could be a dark horse team in the Western Conference to make a run to the playoffs.

Memphis will have a couple of days of rest before its second game of the season Saturday Oct. 23 against the Los Angeles Clippers.