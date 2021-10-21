Wizards' Montrezl Harrell Talks Trash to Drake, Gets Technical Foul vs. Raptors

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

In a half where the Toronto Raptors got systematically destroyed, their most efficient scorer may have been Drake.

The rapper got into a war of words with Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell during Wednesday's season opener, leading to Harrell receiving a technical foul and handing Toronto one of its 37 first-half points.

It's unclear what led to the back-and-forth, though Harrell was clearly upset talking to an official afterward.

This is far from the first time Drake has gotten involved in an NBA game. Draymond Green and Drake famously got into it during the 2019 Finals, and Kendrick Perkins had to be restrained from going after the "Hotline Bling" singer.

We'll likely find out more about what led to this incident after the game, but for now, the Raptors should probably thank Drake for helping out their anemic scoring.