Shams: Jazz's Mike Conley Jr. Expected to Miss at Least 2 Weeks with Knee Injury

Utah Jazz star Mike Conley Jr. reportedly avoided the worst-case scenario when suffering a knee injury during Saturday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Conley will miss at least two weeks with a knee strain but "avoided major injury or ligament damage on the non-contact left knee injury."

Conley remains a member of the Jazz for now, but his departure felt all but inevitable amid Utah's roster teardown this past offseason. The team traded away its two cornerstones, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, to trigger a long-term rebuild.

Once Mitchell, the second of the two to go, was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the focus shifted to how quickly the front office would jettison the remaining veterans such as Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanović.

Yet the Jazz have impressed this season at 12-6, which could change the trajectory.

While he has lost a step, Conley remains an effective playmaker and ball-handler. He averaged 13.7 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc last season.

For the Jazz, an injury to the 35-year-old has less impact on the court and more of an effect on his trade value.

Conley makes $22.7 million in 2022-23 and has a $14.3 million partial guarantee for his full $24.4 million salary in 2023-24. In total, that's not an insignificant investment, and it's one interested suitors may balk at if there are lingering questions over his durability.