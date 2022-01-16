76ers' Matisse Thybulle out 'Approximately' 1 Week After Shoulder Sprain Injury

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia 76ers swingman Matisse Thybulle is dealing with a right shoulder sprain he suffered in Friday's 111-99 win over the Boston Celtics.

The team said he'll be re-evaluated in one week.

Thybulle's contributions on offense were somewhat limited in his second season. He averaged 3.9 points in 20.0 minutes on the floor while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from beyond the arc.

However, the 24-year-old was named to the All-Defensive second team, cementing his status as a lockdown defender on the perimeter. Per 100 possessions, he averaged 3.9 steals and 2.6 blocks, according to Basketball Reference.

This season is more of the same. He's averaging 5.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals. The Sixers, meanwhile, are allowing 2.4 fewer points per 100 possessions with him on the floor, per NBA.com.

Especially with the breakdown in Ben Simmons' relationship with the team, the Sixers need Thybulle even more to help anchor what was one of the NBA's best defenses in 2020-21.

While many consider the team to be behind the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia is a genuine title contender. Philly is fifth in the East at 25-17.

Thybulle's contributions won't make or break those championship hopes, but his absence will leave a glaring hole on the wing. Furkan Korkmaz is a clear downgrade on defense, too.