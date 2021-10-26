LeBron James Ruled out for Lakers' Game vs. Spurs with Ankle Injury

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was ruled out for Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with right ankle soreness.

James was limited to 45 games—the fewest of his career—in 2020-21 thanks in large part to a high ankle sprain. While the four-time MVP was back in time for the playoffs, the status of his ankle remained a storyline surrounding the team.

With James not himself and Anthony Davis battling a groin injury, Los Angeles lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

General manager Rob Pelinka responded by overhauling the roster, making it almost unrecognizable from just one year ago.

The Lakers' flurry of moves didn't ease the burden on James too much, though. That might've been true with a younger version of Russell Westbrook, but the fact that Westbrook is on his fourth team in as many seasons shows how much his value has fallen.

James, who turns 37 in December, is bound to miss a game or two as head coach Frank Vogel more carefully manages his workload. If the four-time MVP is ever out for an extended stretch, it will spell big trouble.