X

    Bob Huggins Suggests Separate NCAA Basketball Tournament for Major Schools

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 21, 2021

    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

    Bob Huggins-coached teams have a long history of being knocked out of the NCAA tournament by higher-seeded teams.

    Well, the West Virginia coach has an idea that could stop that from happening: get rid of Cinderellas entirely. 

    Huggins suggested major conference teams extract themselves from the NCAA tournament and create an event of their own while speaking Wednesday at Big 12 media day. 

    "They're doing it in football," Huggins said, per Myron Medcalf of ESPN. "Why wouldn't they do it? The presidents and athletic directors that have all the juice, why wouldn't they do it? Makes no sense why they wouldn't do it. I think it's more 'Why wouldn't they?' than 'Why would they?' And then, the other people, they can have their own tournament."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!