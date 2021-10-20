Bob Huggins Suggests Separate NCAA Basketball Tournament for Major Schools

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Bob Huggins-coached teams have a long history of being knocked out of the NCAA tournament by higher-seeded teams.

Well, the West Virginia coach has an idea that could stop that from happening: get rid of Cinderellas entirely.

Huggins suggested major conference teams extract themselves from the NCAA tournament and create an event of their own while speaking Wednesday at Big 12 media day.

"They're doing it in football," Huggins said, per Myron Medcalf of ESPN. "Why wouldn't they do it? The presidents and athletic directors that have all the juice, why wouldn't they do it? Makes no sense why they wouldn't do it. I think it's more 'Why wouldn't they?' than 'Why would they?' And then, the other people, they can have their own tournament."

