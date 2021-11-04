Kyle Kuzma Ruled out of Wizards vs. Raptors After Suffering Forearm Injury

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards announced forward Kyle Kuzma was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors with a right forearm contusion.

The Wizards acquired the 26-year-old from the Los Angeles Lakers in what grew to be a massive five-team trade.

Kuzma averaged 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 68 games with the Lakers last season. He also shot 36.1 percent from beyond the arc, a noticeable upgrade from 2019-20 (31.6 percent).

The 6'9" veteran did struggle in the playoffs, though, putting up 6.3 points per game and hitting 29.2 percent of his shots in a first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Despite trading away Russell Westbrook, Washington showed it's still looking to contend for the playoffs by getting Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope back. The team also signed Spencer Dinwiddie to start alongside Bradley Beal in the frontcourt.

Yet, the team will need Kuzma to provide depth and secondary scoring as the Wizards look to make the postseason for the second consecutive season.