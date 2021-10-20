Report: Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Title Fight Rescheduled for Nov. 27

Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

Unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez reportedly has a set date for his return.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported Wednesday that Lopez is set to defend his WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles against George Kambosos Jr. on Nov. 27 at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York City on DAZN.

Lopez (16-0, 12 KO) has not fought since he defeated Vasyl Lomachenko in October 2020 to become the undisputed lightweight champion. He had been scheduled to return against Kambosos multiple times, but numerous factors caused their fight to be delayed.

Kambosos also hasn't fought in nearly a year, having defeated Lee Selby by split decision last Halloween.

Lopez was originally scheduled to meet Kambosos (19-0, 10 KO) on June 5, but the fight was moved to June 19 once the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul match was set for June 6. Lopez subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, causing his first title defense to be postponed again.

There were then disputes over fight venues and who would promote the bout. Triller rescheduled the fight for Aug. 14 but then tried to move it to Oct. 17 in Kambosos' hometown of Sydney. Lopez and his camp disagreed with the idea, and the IBF ruled that Triller couldn't schedule the fight in a city that requires quarantine.

Triller was supposed to stage the bout by Oct. 4, but on Oct. 6 the IBF found Triller to be in default of its contract. The rights were then awarded to Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, with the fight streaming exclusively on DAZN.