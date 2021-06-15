Teofimo Lopez Tests Positive for COVID-19; Kambosos Fight Rescheduled for Aug. 14

Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

Teofimo Lopez's fight with George Kambosos has been moved to Aug. 14 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"We send our best to Teofimo and hope he gets well soon and look forward to seeing this epic battle on Aug. 14," Triller founder Ryan Kavanaugh told Mike Coppinger of The Athletic.

Lopez and Kambosos were scheduled to cross paths Saturday at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Lopez is 16-0 and most recently earned a unanimous decision over Vasyl Lomachenko in October.

The Athletic's Lance Pugmire reported Tuesday's news could carry implications beyond Lopez vs. Kambosos since Top Rank Boxing was tentatively planning to have the 23-year-old fight in October. That timeline would need to be adjusted accordingly.

Triller made a statement when it outbid Top Rank and Matchroom Boxing by committing $6 million to Lopez vs. Kambosos in February. Kavanaugh indicated the event would be a different spectacle than the April event headlined by Ben Askren and Jake Paul.

"The next event we've got a real title fight. If you're a boxing purist, you're gonna love it," he said in April. "Because we'll still have a little bit of the fun in there, but it's not gonna be this Lollapalooza/Coachella thing. It's gonna be a pure boxing event with a lot of fun in it."

Perhaps the additional time can allow for Kavanaugh and Triller to line up an even bigger pay-per-view in August.