Ben Simmons Suspension Drama 'No Fun' for 76ers Ahead of Opener, Doc Rivers Says

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is clearly unhappy with the latest drama surrounding Ben Simmons.

"It's a predicament that we're in, and that part is no fun. It really isn't," Rivers told reporters Wednesday. "We get to play right now, and Ben is not. I want Ben to be playing. That's his job."

Simmons is suspended for Wednesday's season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans because of conduct detrimental to the team. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the guard was kicked out of practice Tuesday after refusing to participate in drills.

