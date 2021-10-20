Mavericks' Luka Doncic Sends Jordan Sneakers, More to Children's Hospitals in Texas

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic surprised patients at Children's Health in Dallas and Plano, Texas, with gift bags that included Jordan Brand gear and a signed photograph.

"I really wish I could have been there to meet and talk to the kids, but hopefully this surprise brought a smile to their faces and encourages them to stay strong," Doncic said of the gesture, per the Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend. "I just want all the kids and parents to know I'm thinking of them!"

In addition to the Jordan sportswear, each patient received a pizza courtesy of the two-time All-Star.

Doncic was an immediate hit in Dallas, winning the Rookie of the Year in 2018-19. The dynamic playmaker will become an even bigger fixture in the region after signing a five-year, $207.1 million extension this offseason.