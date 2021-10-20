Mavericks' Luka Doncic Sends Jordan Sneakers, More to Children's Hospitals in Texas

Mavericks' Luka Doncic Sends Jordan Sneakers, More to Children's Hospitals in TexasOctober 20, 2021
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic surprised patients at Children's Health in Dallas and Plano, Texas, with gift bags that included Jordan Brand gear and a signed photograph.
Dorothy J. Gentry @DorothyJGentry
Luka Doncic with the major assist to kids <a href="https://twitter.com/childrens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@childrens</a> - surprises from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mavs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mavs</a> star included Jordan shoes, bags and hoodie and a signed photo. <a href="https://twitter.com/Jumpman23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jumpman23</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/luka7doncic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@luka7doncic</a> <br><br>It’s the simple things in life... 💜💜💜🙏🏾💯Photos: <a href="https://twitter.com/childrens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@childrens</a> <a href="https://t.co/E5QGIJoxSi">pic.twitter.com/E5QGIJoxSi</a>
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Heartwarming idea from <a href="https://twitter.com/luka7doncic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@luka7doncic</a>.<br><br>Luka surprised 80 patients at Children’s Health today with a pair of Jordans, a Jordan drawstring bag, hoodie and socks, a letter and signed photo & pizza with pepperoni designed in 77s.<br><br>Sweet pics (via Children’s Health) of some reactions. <a href="https://t.co/8NgaKmKSJZ">pic.twitter.com/8NgaKmKSJZ</a>
"I really wish I could have been there to meet and talk to the kids, but hopefully this surprise brought a smile to their faces and encourages them to stay strong," Doncic said of the gesture, per the Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend. "I just want all the kids and parents to know I'm thinking of them!"
In addition to the Jordan sportswear, each patient received a pizza courtesy of the two-time All-Star.
Doncic was an immediate hit in Dallas, winning the Rookie of the Year in 2018-19. The dynamic playmaker will become an even bigger fixture in the region after signing a five-year, $207.1 million extension this offseason.