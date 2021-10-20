Shams: Ben Simmons 'Willing to Do Whatever It Takes' to Force 76ers Trade

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

There is a method to the madness that is Ben Simmons' ongoing standoff with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said that Simmons is "willing to do whatever it takes" for the Sixers to trade him.

Simmons had two memorable days of practice with the 76ers. He wore a hoodie and sweatpants, while the rest of his teammates were in a traditional jersey and shorts, on the court Monday.

Charania did clear up one source of confusion from that video. He told McAfee the three-time All-Star had the practice jersey he was supposed to be wearing in his pocket not his cell phone, as was previously suspected.

Tuesday's practice turned out to be the last straw for Doc Rivers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sixers head coach kicked Simmons out of practice for his "reluctance to physically and mentally engage" with the team since joining them last week.

Simmons was suspended for Wednesday's season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans for conduct detrimental to the team.

The deterioration of Simmons' relationship with the 76ers has only gotten worse since their playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He stayed away from the team for most of training camp and the preseason before arriving at the facilities on Oct. 11 without telling anyone in the organization he was coming.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Joel Embiid, who was critical of Simmons during his postgame comments after Game 7 against the Hawks, sounded off on his teammate's decision to not engage in practice.

"I'm trying to win," Embiid told reporters on Tuesday. "... But at the end of the day, our job is not to babysit somebody. We get paid to produce on the court, go out, play hard, win some games ... that's what we get paid for. We don't get paid to come out here and try to babysit somebody. So that's not our job, and I'm sure my teammates feel that way."

It's unclear at this point if, or when, Simmons will play in a game for the Sixers again. They will host the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center in their home opener on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.