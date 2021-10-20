International SF Prospect Benjamin Schroder Commits to Oklahoma

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Benjamin Schroder, one of the top European basketball prospects, announced his commitment to the University of Oklahoma on Wednesday as part of its 2023 recruiting class.

Schroder, an 18-year-old forward who's been a standout at the youth level in Germany, told ESPN's Jonathan Givony that the Sooners' coaches played a key role in his decision.

"The recruiting process was a different experience from the very beginning," he said. "They seemed really to care about me, not only as a player, but also as a person. Head coach Porter Moser, associate head coach David Patrick and the whole coaching staff want to win championships."

