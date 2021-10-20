Lakers' LeBron James Reassured Russell Westbrook After Season Opener: 'It's 1 Game'

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

LeBron James offered his support to Russell Westbrook after the 2017 NBA MVP struggled in his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Speaking to reporters after the Lakers' 121-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, James shared what he told Westbrook: "I told Russ to go home and watch a comedy. Do something that can put a smile on his face. He's so hard on himself. I told him, 'Don't be so hard on yourself. It's one game.'"

Westbrook was the Lakers' marquee offseason addition. They sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA draft to the Washington Wizards to acquire the nine-time All-Star.

The first test for Westbrook in his new home didn't go the way he would have liked. He scored eight points on 4-of-13 shooting with five rebounds, four assists and four turnovers in 35 minutes. He had the worst plus-minus of any player in the game (-23).

Tuesday marked the first time Westbrook hasn't scored at least 10 points in a game since Jan. 24 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Los Angeles' roster configuration made it seem likely that Westbrook would require a period of adjustment. James will always be the primary ballhandler when he's on the court. Anthony Davis is going to get his touches.

Westbrook has gotten accustomed to being such a ball-dominant player throughout his career. He hasn't finished lower than eighth in the league in usage rate since the 2009-10 season.

Losing the season opener is going to get a lot of attention because it's the first glimpse of what this Lakers roster looks like. James and Anthony Davis both lost their first game with Los Angeles, so Westbrook is keeping good company.

Westbrook and the Lakers will look to right the ship Friday when they host the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns.