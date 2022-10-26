Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams Out 4-6 Weeks After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Tendinitis

AP Photo/Nikki Boertman

The Memphis Grizzlies announced forward Ziaire Williams is expected to return in four-to-six weeks from a knee injury that was diagnosed as patellar tendinitis.

The Grizzlies bet big on Williams as a key piece of their present and future. They traded Jonas Valanciunas in a three-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets to acquire the No. 10 overall pick that was used to select the Stanford big man in the 2021 draft.

A small forward, Williams was clearly not going to play the same role as Valanciunas in Memphis. The 21-year-old was inconsistent in his only season at Stanford. He averaged 10.7 points on 37.4 percent shooting and 4.6 rebounds per game in 20 appearances for the Cardinal.

Williams also struggled out of the gate as a rookie. He averaged 8.1 points per game on 45.0 percent shooting in 62 regular-season appearances.

The Grizzlies clearly believe in Williams' ceiling, but his absence right now will slow down his developmental track. They still have so much depth and star power, led by Ja Morant, to be a force in the Western Conference this season.

Until Williams is able to return, Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins will rely on Dillon Brooks and John Konchar as his primary small forwards.