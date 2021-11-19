Warriors' Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala out vs. Pistons with Injuries

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Golden State Warriors trio Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala will all miss Friday night's matchup with the Detroit Pistons because of injury.

Curry is obviously the headliner of that group. He was named an NBA MVP finalist in the 2020-21 season after helping the Warriors to the eighth-best record in the Western Conference, but they were eliminated from playoff contention with two losses in the play-in tournament.

The seven-time All-Star was often the only consistent scoring threat on Golden State's roster during the season. He led the league with a career-high 32 points per game and shot 42.1 percent from three-point range on 12.7 attempts per game.

Curry kicked off the 2021-22 season with a triple-double in the Warriors' 121-114 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He's leading the team in scoring average (29.5 points per game) and ranks second in assists (6.5) and rebounds (6.1).

Golden State is off to a fantastic 13-2 start, best in the NBA to this point.

This is an important season for the Warriors as they look to return to the ranks of the Western Conference elite. They are expecting to get Klay Thompson back around Christmas after he missed the past two seasons because of injuries and have 2021 lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to boost their depth.

Curry's health will determine the Warriors' ultimate ceiling in 2021-22. A serious injury to the two-time MVP would cause a lot of concern for the franchise, however, Friday's hip contusion seems to be minor.

With the Warriors playing a back-to-back after Thursday night's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, it appears head coach Steve Kerr is looking to rest his key players as Golden State eyes another championship.