Warriors' Stephen Curry Says He 'Played Like Trash' vs. Lakers Despite Triple-Double

Most players would be happy with a triple-double in a season-opening win, but Stephen Curry isn't most players.

The Golden State Warriors star said he "played like trash" despite finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Tuesday's 121-114 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

This wasn't the most efficient performance from Curry, though he did have his first triple-double since January 2016. His 21 points came on just 5-of-21 shooting from the field, and he only made two of his eight attempts from three.

Curry's four turnovers were also the second-most on the Warriors, only behind five from Draymond Green.

The Lakers looked to be in control of things late in the third quarter, holding an 84-74 lead after Kent Bazemore's jumper with 2:35 remaining.

However, over the final 14:35 of game time, the Warriors went on a 47-30 run. Curry scored 10 points and made all five of his free-throw attempts during that span.

It's a good sign for Golden State this season that it was able to go on an extended run like that against a quality opponent without Curry going off.

Jordan Poole, who is being counted on to play a significant role until Klay Thompson is able to return from injury, had a terrific game with 20 points on 4-of-11 three-point shooting in 25 minutes. Nemanja Bjelica had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.