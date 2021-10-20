James Harden on Contract Talks: 'I Don't Plan on Leaving' Nets Despite No New Deal

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden wants to remain with the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future even though he didn't agree to a new deal prior to the extension deadline.

"The contract, the money, it's going to be there," he said after Tuesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, per Ian Begley of SNY. "I don't plan on leaving this organization and the situation that we have."

He continued, saying, "love it here, I feel at home. It's nothing to worry about...For me individually, I just want to focus on this year."

While Harden has a player option for 2022-23, Begley noted he is eligible for a four-year, $227 million extension in June.

Brooklyn would surely be thrilled with the stability that Harden signing a long-term extension would provide, especially since Kyrie Irving currently isn't playing because of his vaccination status.

What's more, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on The Glue Guys podcast that Brooklyn does not plan on offering an extension to Irving:

That could change, but the Nets may need Harden to anchor their backcourt for years to come depending on how the situation unfolds.

Harden is also someone any franchise would want running its offense.

He is a three-time scoring champ, seven-time All-NBA selection and nine-time All-Star who won the 2017-18 MVP and can take over a game at a moment's notice with his outside shooting, ability to set up his teammates and tendency to finish in the lane while drawing contact.

The Arizona State product is also 32 years old and showed no signs of slowing last season when he averaged 24.6 points, 10.9 assists and 8.5 rebounds a night in 36 games for the Nets after they acquired him from the Houston Rockets.

Harden posted 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in Tuesday's loss.