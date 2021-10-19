Celtics Rumors: Jabari Parker Agrees to New Contract After Clearing Waivers

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Jabari Parker has agreed to a new contract with the Boston Celtics after clearing waivers on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Celtics waived the veteran forward on Sunday as his $2.3 million salary was set to guarantee at the beginning of the season. The terms of the new deal have not been reported.

Parker signed with the C's in April 2021. He appeared in 10 games for the franchise during the 2020-21 season, averaging 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 13.8 minutes played per game.

The 26-year-old has been declining since the Atlanta Hawks traded him to the Sacramento Kings during the 2019-20 season. In 32 games with the Hawks, he averaged 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. With the Kings, he couldn't find a home in Luke Walton's young rotation, averaging 11.9 minutes per game.

Parker has also dealt with several injuries throughout his career, including tearing the ACL in his left knee twice and lingering shoulder issues.

Parker was drafted second overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2014. He spent four seasons with the Bucks from 2014-18 and has since bounced around the league, also playing for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

The Celtics open the 2021-22 season on Wednesday against the New York Knicks, and Parker is expected to play off the bench.

Dennis Schroder, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams III are expected to be Boston's opening night starting five, with Al Horford, Payton Pritchard, Josh Richardson and Grant Williams also coming off the bench.

The Celtics finished the 2020-21 season seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 38-36 record. The franchise has undergone several changes since a first-round playoff loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Danny Ainge stepped down as president of basketball operations after 19 seasons and former head coach Brad Stevens was promoted to the role.

Stevens then hired Ime Udoka as head coach, and the C's have high expectations for the former Nets assistant entering the 2021-22 season.