Deandre Ayton, Suns Didn't Have 'Real' Contract Negotiations, GM James Jones Says

The Phoenix Suns' contract discussions with big man Deandre Ayton never advanced into "real negotiations," general manager James Jones told Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Discussions on a rookie extension for Ayton ended before Monday's deadline with no agreement.

Jones explained the situation to Amick:

"We know it's important to us; it's important to him that we continue to progress and we continue to develop and we win [a title]. So when we talked about a focus this offseason, it was to continue to build this team. So for us, unfortunately, we are where we are [with Ayton]. No agreement. We didn't have real negotiations.

"You talk about conversations [with Ayton's representatives] — it was five year, max extension like the other peers, the other former No. 1 picks, and that's where the conversation started and ended. Anything less than a five-year max wasn't something to be considered — not something to talk about. It's evident. They talk about us having discussions on a three-year, four-year max [deals]. Those are real."

The 2018 No. 1 overall pick wanted a five-year maximum contract offer, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst, which would have been worth a guaranteed $172.5 million.

Ayton's agents Bill Duffy and Nima Namakian told The Athletic on Tuesday that the Suns never offered their client a max deal. According to ESPN, Phoenix floated the idea of a shorter maximum deal over three or four years but never formally made the offer.

Wojnarowski reported earlier this month that the Suns don't think Ayton belongs in the same group as some of his peers who received max extensions, including Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Michael Porter Jr.

Ayton can now sign a qualifying offer to play the 2022-23 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He could also enter restricted free agency after the 2021-22 season and sign an offer sheet, which would allow the Suns to match any offer he receives.

Ayton has emerged as a leader for the Suns since being drafted. He averaged 14.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists last season. The Arizona product's numbers were even better during the postseason, averaging 15.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22 games.

It's surprising that the Suns wouldn't give Ayton a maximum or close to maximum deal, especially given his connection with Chris Paul, who is locked up through the 2024-25 season. According to ESPN, Paul assisted Ayton on 143 baskets, which is the second-most of any combo in the league.

If Ayton leaves Phoenix next season, it's unclear who the Suns might target to replace him. JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard, Gorgui Dieng, Enes Kanter, DeAndre Jordan and Andre Drummond are among the veteran big men expected to be free agents after the 2021-22 season, according to Spotrac. None are better than Ayton.