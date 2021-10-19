Joe Tsai: Kyrie Irving's Choice Wasn't Consistent with Nets' Collective Goal

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

As the Brooklyn Nets get set for Tuesday's season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, they will be without one of their best players in star point guard Kyrie Irving.

After Irving's refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine, the Nets announced last week that he will not be allowed to be with the team until he is "eligible to be a full participant." Nets owner Joe Tsai shared his views on the situation Tuesday.

"We feel like our collective goal [is] to go for a championship this season. I respect individual choice, but when individual action is not consistent with the collective goal, the team has to move on," Tsai said. "And that's what we've done.

Irving is currently in the third year of his four-year contract with Brooklyn. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets do not intend to offer Irving a contract extension. Charania also reported that Irving made his decision not to get vaccinated as a way to support people who have lost their jobs because they did not comply with mandates.

Irving would have had to miss every home game because of New York City's protocols for large indoor events. While he could have played in road games, Nets general manager Sean Marks said the team didn't want "partners that are going to be half-time."

Tsai said he stands by the team's decision to keep Irving away from the team.

"For me, as the owner, it's the only fair thing to do for our fans, our players, our coaching staff, everyone involved in our organization," Tsai continued. "It's the only fair thing to do."

Irving is a seven-time All-Star who averaged 26.9 points, 6.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds last season despite missing 18 games for personal reasons and with injuries.

While the Nets will surely miss his production, they still have two of the best players in the NBA in Kevin Durant and James Harden and are expected to be in contention for an NBA championship this year.