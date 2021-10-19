Draymond Green Says He 'Could Give a Damn' About Warriors Just Making Playoffs

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors enter the 2021-22 season with high expectations. However, veteran Draymond Green doesn't want the team to just make the playoffs.

"I could give a damn about making it to the playoffs," Green said when asked about how much pressure is on the Warriors this season. "That's never my goal and that's not going to start being my goal today. You get to the playoffs and you're trying to compete for a championship."

