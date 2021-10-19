Kristaps Porzingis Load Management Hasn't Been Discussed by Mavs, Jason Kidd Says

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd doesn't anticipate having to load manage veteran big man Kristaps Porzingis entering the 2021-22 season.

Kidd told reporters Tuesday that load management has not come up regarding Porzingis, adding he doesn't know if the former All-Star's playing time will have to be carefully controlled during the season.

Porzingis appeared in just 43 games for the Mavericks last season because of various injuries. During the 2020-21 season, he dealt with knee, ankle, back and wrist ailments.

The Latvian was also held out of several games for injury recovery, injury management and rest. He has never played a full 82-game season.

Porzingis has a lengthy injury history dating back to his 2017 rookie season. He even missed the entire 2018-19 campaign with a torn ACL and has suffered from knee, ankle and heel injuries during his career.

When healthy, Porzingis is a solid player. Last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.6% from deep.

During a recent appearance on the Mavs Film Room podcast, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban provided optimism while discussing Porzingis' outlook for the 2021-22 campaign.

"He's healthy. He's coming in a lot healthier. He's coming in with a fresh set of expectations. He's coming in with something to prove," Cuban said, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. "You can just feel—he's happy. He's happy for the first time since he's got here."

Porzingis reportedly wanted to be traded at the end of last season because he wanted a fresh start. However, it has since been reported that he's coming back for the 2021-22 campaign with an optimistic outlook under Kidd.

The Mavericks need a strong 2021-22 season from Porzingis to see whether he's the right complement to franchise superstar Luka Doncic. Even if he doesn't seem to click with Doncic, a strong season from Porzingis could up his trade value, which would allow Dallas to find the right supporting piece for their young point guard.

The Mavs finished the preseason 4-0 and open the regular season on Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks.