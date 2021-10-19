Sky Troll Mercury's Diana Taurasi By Bringing Broken Door to WNBA Championship Parade

AP Photo/Paul Beaty

The Chicago Sky aren't done beating down the Phoenix Mercury just yet.

The Sky trolled Diana Taurasi during Tuesday's championship parade by bringing and displaying the door that the Mercury star allegedly broke at Wintrust Arena.

The Mercury declined to participate in a media session following their Game 4 loss to Chicago, and Taurasi gave only a tongue-in-cheek response to reports she broke a door in the locker room when asked by media this week.

"There were a lot of doors in there," Taurasi said, per Meredith Cash of Business Insider.

While there's no way of knowing whether Taurasi actually took down the door, it's pretty clear the Sky players view the broken door as a symbol of their triumph.