Clippers' Paul George: 'I Don’t Give a S--t' About Receiving Outside Criticism

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard may miss the 2021-22 season, leaving the Los Angeles Clippers' fate in the hands of Paul George.

He seems ready for the challenge.

"It's just an approach where I don't give a F," George said of outside criticism, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. "I don't give a s--t. That's just how I attack the court now. Like I said, I don't need validation. I'm my worst critic, and that's the only thing that matters—the only thing that matters to me."

George has taken regular criticism, particularly for postseason shortcomings, but came into his own as a leader after Leonard partially tore his right ACL in the 2021 playoffs. He spearheaded the Clippers' upset of the Utah Jazz in Round 2 and kept them competitive against the Phoenix Suns in the conference finals.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.