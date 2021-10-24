Dak Prescott Rumors: Cowboys 'Optimistic' QB Will Play Week 8 Despite Calf Injury

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to be ready for the team's Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Cowboys are "optimistic" Prescott will be under center even though the team does not expect him to practice until at least Wednesday.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the 28-year-old suffered a calf strain late in the Week 6 win over the New England Patriots but was "optimistic" he wouldn't miss any time.

Dallas has a bye in Week 7, giving Prescott extra time to rest before facing the Vikings on Oct. 31.

The Mississippi State product strained his calf on the final play of the 35-29 win over the Patriots on a 35-yard game-winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb.

After the game, he was seen wearing a walking boot on his right leg, but he told reporters he wasn't too concerned about the injury.

Prior to the injury, Prescott bounced back nicely from a devastating ankle injury that caused him to miss the majority of the 2020 season. Through six games this year, he has 1,813 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5 of last season that required multiple surgeries and months of rehab to recover from. He also dealt with a shoulder injury throughout training camp before this season.

Drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round in 2016, Prescott is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Dallas rewarded him with a four-year, $160 million contract with $126 million guaranteed this past March.

If Prescott misses time, the Cowboys will turn to backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Dallas also has former West Virginia QB Will Grier as an option.