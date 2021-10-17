Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'I'll Be Fine' After Suffering Calf Injury vs. Patriots

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right calf strain during Sunday's overtime win against the New England Patriots and will be evaluated on Monday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The injury happened on the last play of the game when he threw a touchdown to CeeDee Lamb, as the quarterback told reporters that he "came down funny."

"I’ll be fine. I promise you that," Prescott added. "Life keeps throwing punches. I’ll keep throwing them back."

The 28-year-old has been dealing with a shoulder issue throughout training camp and missed much of the Cowboys' preseason. The problem compounded his rustiness as he attempts to return from the devastating leg injury that cost him most of last season.

"I've got to keep progressing the right way," Prescott told reporters in August. "As long as I don't have any setbacks, when we get to that crossroads we'll obviously talk to the doctors, coaches and figure out what's best."

All testing in the Mississippi State product's recovery has gone well, but it's fair to be concerned with his overall health heading into the season. He was on pace to reset the passing record book before going down in 2020; there's optimism that the Cowboys are a playoff team with a healthy Prescott.

Unlike last season, there is no quality backup waiting to take over if Prescott misses time. Cooper Rush and Will Grier are the only other quarterbacks listed on the depth chart.